Greens to invite other parties to discuss key issues for next government

The Green Party is seeking to hold talks with other political parties on how a new government could deliver on the issues of housing, healthcare and combating climate change.

It said Sinn Féin, Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Social Democrats would be invited to bilateral meetings between February 21st and February 29th to discuss the policy areas in an attempt to get clarity on “points of agreement and difference with each party”.

“There is broad agreement among a variety of parties that any new government has to deliver on housing, health care and climate action but no discussion yet on how these changes should be made,” Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said in a statement on Sunday.

“We are doing what we said on the election campaign, talking to each party equally, respecting their mandate but insisting that any new government has to be fully clear on how we meet the big challenges we face.”

The Green Party won 12 seats in last week’s general election, which saw no party have more than 38 TDs elected, and it has been regularly mentioned as a potential part of a coalition government.

Reports on Sunday suggest Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are to enter talks in the coming days on forming a grand coalition, which would need the support of a third party such as the Greens to have a majority in the Dáil.

Opposition

However, some in Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are opposed to the old rivals pairing up and would favour a period in opposition given both lost seats in the election which followed the conclusion of a confidence-and-supply arrangement between the two during the last Dáil.

Sinn Féin seized the early post-election initiative, after winning an additional 14 seats and the largest share of the vote, by reaching out to other groups in an attempt to form a left-leaning government.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said her preference would be to form a government without Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, but her housing spokesman, Eoin Ó Broin, said late last week such an arrangement would not be workable.

Ms McDonald on Saturday accused Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin of arrogance for saying he would not enter coalition with her party due to concerns about Sinn Féin’s approach to the economy and its democratic credentials.

In his statement on Sunday, Mr Ryan said the Greens would be asking the other parties six main questions: How do we meet our climate and biodiversity targets? How do we address the housing crisis? What are the immediate priorities in implementing Slaintecare? How do we fund the necessary increase in public services? What are the all-island, Brexit, and European dimensions to the changes we seek? How do we support better community development as we improve public services?

“Invitations will be sent to other parties on Monday and we will engage with them in advance of each meeting to agree on the terms of reference and approach for each event,” the Green Party said.