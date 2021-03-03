Green Party TD takes High Court action in Ceta row

Green Party TD Patrick Costello has launched High Court challenge against the Government’s planned ratification of a controversial international trade agreement.

In a statement, Mr Costello said there were concerns that a referendum may be needed in order to ratify the Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement (Ceta) between the EU and Canada.

“On Monday, I lodged proceedings in the High Court to seek clarification on who gets to ratify the Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement, commonly known as Ceta. I had sought the opinion of counsel on the ratification process, in particular the Investor Court System (ICS) element of Ceta which will come into effect if ratified.”

Mr Costello said the investor court system “involves a transfer of sovereignty and of judicial power incompatible with the Constitution.”

“It is the opinion of counsel that there is a good stateable case that the ratification of Ceta, and in particular the ratification of the ICS without a referendum would be contrary to article 15 and article 34 of the Constitution.”

“It is of fundamental importance that the members of the Dáil, myself included, who would vote on whether to ratify Ceta know that our votes are constitutional. Only the courts can give us complete certainty on that question.”

The Green Party TD said he has “taken this action as an individual citizen and it is a personal action.”

“The treaty will be going to Oireachtas committees for scrutiny on the question of should we ratify Ceta and what are the consequences of that. This legal challenge will at the same time answer fully the question of how we ratify this – can we do it by Dáil vote or do we need a referendum,” he added.

A spokesman for the Green Party said that “this is an individual case taken by Patrick Costello rather than the party. It is the right of any individual to take such a case. The Green Party has sought to deal with this issue through the political system. The matter has been referred to an Oireachtas committee.”

The development is likely to increase tensions in the Green Party about the Ceta deal at time when it looked like a crisis had been averted by a Government decision to refer the matter to an Oireachtas committee.

The deal was due to be ratified by the Dáil in December. But the vote was postponed over fears that at least two Green TDs would vote against the Government. Since then the third Coalition party has been involved in an intense and divisive internal debate over Ceta. It held a number of web seminars in January. Several prominent councillors and members have resigned from the party in recent weeks over this and other ongoing issues.

The issue was due to come back to the Dáil last month for ratification – 14 other EU states have already ratified the deal.

However, the Government decided that it would be referring the matter to the Oireachtas European affairs committee which will examine the issues involved before a Dáil vote is held.