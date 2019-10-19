Fianna Fáil urged to explain Dáil votes by absent TD

Fianna Fáil is under pressure to explain “extremely concerning” reports that one of its senior frontbenchers was recorded as having voted in the Dáil six times during one day this week despite not being there.

The senior Opposition party has declined to comment on the reports that Timmy Dooley, its spokesman on communications, the environment and natural resources, was absent from his assigned seat during the electronic voting on Thursday.

“That’s for Timmy at the moment,” said a Fianna Fáil spokesman.

“If you want to try get a hold of Timmy, you are welcome to. The party is not commenting either way at the moment.”

Mr Dooley, a TD for Clare, did not immediately answer telephone calls or text messages from The Irish Times on Saturday.

Noel Rock, Fine Gael TD for Dublin North West, said both Fianna Fáil and Mr Dooley had a responsibility to explain the “mystery votes”.

“One of the most important jobs of a TD is voting on legislation in the Dáil,” he said.

“It is a responsibility and a privilege we bear as elected public representatives”.

Mr Rock said it was “extremely concerning” that Mr Dooley was recorded as voting six times on Thursday when he was not present in the Dáil chamber.

“Voting in the Dáil is very straightforward, as we are all assigned a seat from which we vote,” he added.

“The notion that any TD could be recorded as voting while absent from the chamber is very worrying.

“It is important that Deputy Dooley and Fianna Fáil issue a statement outlining all facts on how this could have occurred.”

Mr Dooley told the Irish Independent on Friday that there “must have been a mistake or something” and he didn’t know anything about it, adding that he would “try” to investigate the matter.

TDs have a specific seat assigned to them so their electronic votes can be tracked.