Fianna Fáil TD says colleague voted for him while he was not in Dáil

A senior Fianna Fáil frontbencher has apologised after admitting a colleague voted for him on a number of occasions while he was not in the Dáil.

Timmy Dooley, the party’s spokesman on communications, the environment and natural resources, was not in his seat during a time on Thursday when six electronic votes were recorded in his name.

Speaking to The Irish Times on Saturday, he said he understood his colleague Niall Collins, TD for Limerick and Fianna Fáil’s foreign affairs spokesman, voted on his behalf.

“I was present in the Dáil on Thursday and went to the chamber after the voting bell sounded,” he said.

“I left the chamber to take a phone call. I was made aware yesterday that my vote was recorded.

“I understand from Niall Collins, that under the mistaken belief that I was at the back of the chamber on the phone, he pressed my voting button.”

Mr Dooley, a TD for Clare, added: “I have spoken to the Ceann Comhairle today, to explain what happened and apologise for the misunderstanding.”

A Fianna Fáil spokesman declined to comment on Mr Dooley being absent from his assigned seat during the electronic voting.

“That’s for Timmy at the moment,” said a Fianna Fáil spokesman.

“If you want to try get a hold of Timmy, you are welcome to. The party is not commenting either way at the moment.”

Noel Rock, Fine Gael TD for Dublin North West, described the “mystery votes” as “extremely concerning”.

“Voting in the Dáil is very straightforward, as we are all assigned a seat from which we vote,” he said.

“The notion that any TD could be recorded as voting while absent from the chamber is very worrying.”

Mr Rock said voting on legislation is “one of the most important jobs of a TD” as well as “a responsibility and a privilege we bear as elected public representatives.”

Mr Dooley told the Irish Independent on Friday that there “must have been a mistake or something” and he didn’t know anything about it, adding that he would “try” to investigate the matter.

TDs have a specific seat assigned to them so their electronic votes can be tracked.