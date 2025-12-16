PSG ordered to pay Kylian Mbappé €60m in unpaid wages and bonuses

Paris Saint-Germain have been ordered to pay French striker Kylian Mbappé more than €60 million in unpaid salary and bonuses relating to the end of his contract with the club.

The ruling was made by labour court in Paris on Tuesday as part of a long-running dispute between Mbappé and his former club.

Mbappé had been seeking €263 million from the European champions, who were countersuing for up to €440 million in disputes relating to his departure to Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer of 2024.

Mbappé’s claim was only partly successful, with the court agreeing that PSG had failed to pay the final three months of his salary as well as an ethics bonus and a signing bonus he was due.

Speaking to reporters outside the court in Paris, Mbappé’s lawyers said: “The club indicated that it did not want to pay because it was waiting for a decision from the labour court. Here it is.

“Additionally, the council has ordered provisional execution, which means that PSG must pay now. Football is not a lawless zone.

“This judgment confirms that the commitments made must be respected. It re-establishes a simple truth: even in the professional football industry, labour law is imposed on everyone.”

The French club were seeking a total of €440 million in damages, including €180 million for the lost opportunity to sell Mbappé, who rejected a €300 million move to Al-Hilal in July 2023.

PSG had claimed Mbappé had agreed to forego some payments if he were to leave the club as a free agent.

The breakdown in relations between the club and player saw Mbappé left out of a preseason tour of Asia in the summer of 2023 before later being reintegrated into the squad.

Mbappé joined PSG from Monaco in 2017 and scored 256 goals in 308 games, winning 15 trophies with the club. He remains their top scorer.

In a statement, the club said: “Paris Saint-Germain respects the judgment of the Paris Labour Court which we will honour, but with all rights of appeal now being considered.

“Paris Saint-Germain has acted in good faith and honesty throughout, and we always will.

“The club looks forward to the future based on collective unity and success; and we wish the player the best for the future.”