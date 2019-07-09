Dáil bar shuts after rat scuttles into premises

The Oireachtas members’ bar has been closed after a rat was seen entering the premises.

The bar remained closed on Tuesday afternoon as staff tried to remove the rodent.

An Oireachtas spokeswoman said the bar should re-open on Wednesday and that staff had the situation under control.

“Leinster House is an an old Georgian building, so these things happen,” she said.

“Refurbishment and building works are being carried out, so it is not surprising that a rat would get into the building as there are plenty of old drains it could have come out of,” the spokeswoman said.

The 274-year-old Kildare Street building, built in 1745 as the home of the Duke of Leinster, has been undergoing major refurbishments for more than a year.

A 2006 survey of the building found Leinster House was a fire trap and the floors were sagging, creating a fire hazard in the space between them and the ceilings.