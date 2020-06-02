Covid-19: Health bodies asked why answers to committee’s questions appeared in media

The Department of Health and HSE will be asked to explain why responses to questions that went unanswered at the Oireachtas committee on Covid-19 last week later appeared in The Irish Times.

Committee chairman Michael McNamara said a letter had been issued seeking clarification about the failure to provide information that had subsequently appeared in the public domain.

The criticism refers to the publication of confidential HSE figures showing a breakdown of where more than 1,000 deaths had taken place in 167 settings in the State during the pandemic.

Mr McNamara said there may have been reasons for this and he did not want to pre-judge, but a letter had been sent seeking clarification. The committee is investigating the State’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd and Fianna Fáil TDs and Mary Butler and John McGuinness criticised the failure to answer questions at the sessions last week, which focused on the impact of the disease on nursing homes.

Ms Butler said questions they had asked had not been answered on Tuesday but the answers appeared in The Irish Times on Thursday.

The figures showed that of 1,030 deaths almost 60 per cent - 601 - were accounted for in 39 settings that saw 10 or more deaths.

Earlier, Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane called for HSE chief executive Paul Reid and Department of Health secretary general Jim Breslin to be called before the committee agin to be questioned about nursing homes.

On the issue of private hospitals, People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said the Government’s decision to end the deal with private hospitals without debate and consideration by the committee undermined its work.

He said Minister for Health Simon Harris had not come before the committee to address the issue.

Mr O’Dowd said the Taoiseach and the Minsiter for Health had offered to come before the committee, but an approach had been turned down.

Social Democrats TD Róisín Shortalll said the committee was taking an inconsistent approach to its operations and was bringing in the Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA), which represented a sectoral interest rather than calling in the consultants who had actually agreed to the deal which saw the State effectively take over 19 private hospitals.