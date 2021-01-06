Covid-19: Cabinet agrees to keep schools closed for January in ‘most challenging phase of all’

The Cabinet has agreed a suite of further lockdown measures to keep schools closed but allow Leaving Cert students to attend three days per week and to close non-essential construction projects. The new measures will be in place until “at least the end of January” , Taoiseach Micheál Martin said.

We “must dig deep within ourselves and face the coming month with steely determination and resolve”, he said after the Cabinet meeting.

“We have risen to all the challenges that have presented themselves… we may now be entering the most challenging phase of all.” he said.

“The personal decisions we make....Will directly affect how many more people get sick and how many people die”.

“We are in a battle against deadly and ever changing virus,” he said.

“ Unless you are involved in absolutely essential work you have no reason to be away from your home,” he said.

Ministers, who met to discuss further ways to halt the rise in Covid-19 infections, agreed that all Leaving Cert students will be permitted to attend school for three days a week from next week.

Schools will close for other children with learning moving online. However Cabinet agreed to keep special schools and special classes in mainstream schools open for an estimated 15,000 pupils.

“While all the scientific and public health evidence shows (they) remain safe environments.. the spread of the virus has got to the point where we have to stop as much mobility as we can,” Mr Martin said.

Childcare

Cabinet agreed that essential workers will be allowed to form a bubble with another household in order to provide childcare if they do not have an existing arrangement, under plans discussed by the Cabinet.

Childcare services, including regulated childminders and other childcare arrangements, will be permitted to continue to provide services but only for vulnerable children and children of essential workers.

Construction

Cabinet agreed that non-essential construction work will have to finish at 6pm on Friday. However, plans to allow what sources described as a “very limited” subset of construction activity continue.

Work on social housing that is nearly completion will be permitted, but only if it satisfies set criteria, sources said. Large infrastructure projects, understood to include the likes of the National Children’s Hospital and large school building projects, will continue, and emergency maintenance or repair work by plumbers, electricians and gas workers will be allowed continue.

Travel

Cabinet also agreed that a ban on travel from Britain and South Africa will be be lifted this coming Saturday. But passengers must provide a negative PCR test from the previous 72 hours and isolate for 14 days on arrival. This requirement will then be rolled out to all incoming passengers.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said failure to provide a negaative test be subject to a fine of up to 2,500 or six months imprisonment.

He said the Cabinet has agreed provisionally to apply these restrictions to other red list countries He said this will be very difficult for the travel industry and for individuals who may have plans for travel

In retail, the click and collect service is likely to be suspended in what will be a big blow for the sector.

Getting worse

The meeting came against a backdrop of a significant rise in cases of the disease and with hospitals generally and intensive care units coming under pressure. A further 5,325 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 17 deaths were reported on Tuesday and the number of people in hospital being treated for the disease hit a new high of 921 on Wednesday.

Mr Martin urged people to remember Mariter Tarugo, the Philippines native who worked at a healthcare assistant at St Vincent’s Hospital and died with Covid-19 on Christmas Eve.

Tánaiste Leo Vardkar said “This is bad, it’s getting worse, and we’re only beginning to see the impact on our hospitals”

“We’re facing into what’s going to be a really dark January. a third wave that could be much worse than the first… hosps and ICUs not overwhelmed in the first wave are at serious risk of being so this month”

He said various schemes including Pandemic Unemployment Payment will be put in place.

They were engaging with the banks to ensure payment breaks for mortgage holders and those with loans

“January is the month in which we all stay in,” he said.

Minister for Culture Catherine Martin’s officials have engaged with RTÉ, TG4 and the Department of Education about restarting learning from home programmes immediately.

However, the schools plan is likely to meet with opposition from some trade unions. Andy Pike, head of education at the trade union Forsa - which represents most special needs assistants, said reopening special schools and classes as normal “presents challenges that just cannot be met”.