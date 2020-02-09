Cavan-Monaghan results: SF’s Carthy elected with surplus likely to bring in Tully

Sinn Féin’s Matt Carthy has topped the poll in Cavan-Monaghan, ahead of Minister for Business Heather Humphreys.

Mr Carthy was elected with 22.6 per cent of the first preference vote. His surplus will be redistributed tomorrow morning, when it is anticipated his running mate, Pauline Tully, will be elected.

Ms Humphreys received 17.74 per cent of the vote, followed by Ms Tully on 14.08 per cent of the vote.

The final two seats will be likely a contest between Brendan Smith (FF), who got 10.19 per cent of the vote, Niamh Smyth (FF) who is on 7.96 per cent, TP O’Reilly (FG) who is on 7.1 per cent, and Fianna Fáil Senator Robbie Gallagher, on 7.01 per cent.

The strong result for Fine Gael is in keeping with the wider national trend, which has seen the party bouyed by a record level of support, and it is on track for its best election ever. Speaking earlier today, Mr Carthy said he wanted to see “a Republican programme for government”, preferably without the involvement of Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael.

“I think that’s very clearly what a large proportion of the electorate would like to see also. The worst case scenario is that the Irish people are subjected to an FF and FG government,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Ms Humphreys defended Fine Gael’s general election strategy, and suggested the electorate “hasn’t really thought out clearly” what political change will mean.

“What people wanted is change, but people haven’t thought out what this change will look like and they haven’t painted a picture for themselves,” she said at the Cavan-Monaghan count centre. “They haven’t really thought this out clearly.”

Candidates: Matt Carthy (SF), Tate Donnelly (Green), Joseph Duffy (Ind), Robbie Gallagher (FF), Heather Humphreys (FG), Sandra McIntyre (FG), Sarah O’Reilly (Aontú), TP O’Reilly (FG), Brendan Smith (FF), Emmett Smith (S-PBP), Niamh Smyth (FF), Pauline Tully (SF), Liam van der Spek (Lab)