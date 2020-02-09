Cavan-Monaghan results:SF’s Carthy and Tully elected along with FG’s Humphreys

Two sitting Fianna Fáil TDs were set for re-election to the final two seats in Cavan-Monaghan as counting in the constituency came to a close last night.

Robbie Gallagher, a Fianna Fáil Senator, was eliminated on the 10th count, and his transfers looked set to elect former Minister for Agriculture Brendan Smith and Niamh Smyth, his party colleague.

Sinn Féin’s Matt Carthy topped the poll in the constituency ahead of Heather Humphreys, the Fine Gael minister, both of whom were elected on the first count. On the second count, they were joined by Mr Carthy’s running mate, Pauline Tully.

Tate Donnelly, the Green Party candidate who was the youngest running in the election, performed well, surviving to the 8th count with 4,187 votes.