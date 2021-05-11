Young cyclist (11) killed in collision with van in Tralee

An 11-year-old girl has died after being knocked down by a van in a road traffic collision near Tralee, Co Kerry, on Monday evening.

The young girl was cycling a pedal bike when the collision happened outside of Abbeydorney, near Tralee, at about 7.30pm.

The girl was taken to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee with serious injuries, but later died at the hospital.

The driver of the van, a man in his 50s, was also taken to the hospital, where he received treatment for his injuries.

The road where the crash took place remains closed, while a technical examination of the scene is conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. The investigators will seek to examine what factors may have led to the crash.

Local diversions remain in place until the examination of the site of the collision is finished.

The Garda are seeking witnesses who may have seen the collision to come forward.

In particular, gardaí have appealed for any road users who were near Abbeydorney on the R556 between 7pm and 8pm on Monday, and who may have dash cam footage of the trip, to contact gardaí.

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact Tralee Garda station on 066-7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.