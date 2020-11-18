You can’t furlough an elephant: Dublin Zoo facing Covid-19 cash crisis

Dublin Zoo is facing an existential threat and could be forced to close its gates for good if it does not find a way to plug an almost €10 million hole in its finances caused by Covid-19.

Starved of millions of euros of income over the last eight months, one of the most popular visitor attractions in the country is still spending €500,000 on feeding and caring for the animals under its care.

On Wednesday morning, it launched a massive fund raising programme, which it hopes will keep its doors open and allow it to celebrate its 200th birthday in 10 years time.

With its Save Dublin Zoo fundraising campaign, it is appealing to the Irish public for help, as financial losses caused by ongoing Covid-19 restrictions continue to mount.

Dublin Zoo’s animal care team is still providing care to more than 400 animals while shut down. Photograph: Bryan O Brien / The Irish Times

It warned that its emergency cash reserves, built up over a decade of growth, are beginning to run out and without support, it may have to make the difficult decision to close its gates to the public.

The zoo remains closed because of Covid-19 restrictions but its dedicated animal care team is still providing care to more than 400 animals.

The zoo said it costs €500,000 per month to feed, house and provide care for the animals, but without regular income from visitor gate receipts since March, it can not make ends meet.

“We are struggling financially and without support - concerned that we don’t have sufficient reserves to get through the winter and may even have to close to the public. That’s why we’re asking the Irish public for help,” the newly installed director of Dublin Zoo Dr Christoph Schwitzer said.

“In normal times it costs about a million a month to run Dublin Zoo - we’ve tried to make any cost savings possible during the pandemic and we have achieved that, but there are limits. You can’t furlough an elephant, you can’t switch off a zoo at night when you go home,” he told RTE’s Morning Ireland programme.

“Animals need and deserve 24/7 care. We provide the highest standards of animal care and welfare possible so animal care alone costs us half a million a month and these are very high fixed costs and with no income from visitation we have difficulty meeting them.

Dublin Zoo celebrated in March its first penguin chicks hatching since 2013.

“We haven’t gotten any statutory funding from the Government in the past 15 years, we’re very proud to be able to stand on our own two feet. due to the support of our visitors. It is a struggle, every bit, every donation helps, however small.

He pointed out that at this time of year the zoo is usually in the middle of Wild Lights and making preparations for a busy Christmas period. “Instead we find ourselves fighting for our future and calling on the people of Ireland to answer our call and donate if possible.”

Mr Schwitzer expressed gratitude for the “messages of support from our devoted visitors and annual pass holders who have shown an outpouring of love and compassion from the start. We are now asking those who are able to help us, to give what they can and help raise awareness for the Save Dublin Zoo campaign”.

The zoo is a not-for-profit organisation and does not receive funding from the State. Revenue streams, in the form of gate receipts and onsite sales, have all but evaporated because of Covid-19 and to date Dublin Zoo has lost €8.2 million in potential revenue.

#SaveDublinZoo fundraising campaign is is appealing to the Irish public for help as financial losses caused by ongoing Covid-19 restrictions continue to mount. File photograph: James Forde/ The Irish Times

“Although we are closed to the public and the financial losses continue to mount, our passion, love and dedication to the animals in our care is as strong as ever,” said Dublin Zoo’s Operations Manager Gerry Creighton.

“Our amazing animal care team has continued to deliver a world-class standard of care in tough operating conditions and that will never change. We’ve tried to stay positive by providing a safe and enjoyable environment for the people of Ireland during this awful pandemic.

“However, our situation is very serious. For generations, we have been a place where families and friends come together to connect with nature, learn about animals and be inspired together. We can no longer support ourselves under current restrictions and are running out of time.

People are being asked to make donations at www.DublinZoo.ieor to host a fundraising event. There are also adoption packs being sold to will help support the animals at the zoo. People are also being asked to spread the word of the “Save Dublin Zoo” campaign by posting their favourite memory of Dublin Zoo along with a donation or fundraiser on social media with the hashtag #SaveDublinZoo

All the money will go towards the care of Dublin Zoo animals. €25 is enough to feed one of the red pandas for a day. €50 is enough to feed a lion for one day. €75 euro will feed an elephant for a day. €100 will feed a southern white rhinoceros for a week.