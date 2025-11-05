Ireland under-17s begin World Cup campaign with emphatic victory over Panama

Ireland's Kian McMahon-Brown celebrates with Michael Noonan after he scores his side's second goal of the match. Photograph: Inpho

Fifa Under-17 World Cup: Republic of Ireland 4 (Umeh 17, McMahon-Brown 35, Noonan 58, Kovalevskis 61) Panama 1 (Richards 89)

Jaden Umeh, Kian McMahon-Brown, Michael Noonan and Max Kovalevskis all found the net at Aspire Zone, Al Rayyan this afternoon as the Republic of Ireland kick-started their Fifa under-17 World Cup Group J campaign with an emphatic triumph over Panama.

Played in a men’s tournament at this level for the very first time – an Irish side featured in the under-17 Women’s World Cup back in 2010 – Ireland deservedly broke the deadlock with just under 17 minutes gone on the clock.

From an enticing corner by team captain Rory Finneran, Umeh (formerly of Cork City and now plying his trade with Benfica in Portugal) rose magnificently to deliver an unstoppable header to the back of the Panama net.

Colin O’Brien’s charges were in no mood to rest on their laurels and were almost in for a second when Umeh raced through on goal before eventually firing wide of the target.

Panama attacker Moises Richards subsequently forced a save out of Alex Noonan, but following a water break on the half-hour mark, Ireland reinforced their authority.

While Oisin McDonagh had an effort cleared off the line moments after Shamrock Rovers star Michael Noonan had hammered a powerful shot against the crossbar, McMahon-Brown ultimately ensured the Irish led 2-0 at the interval with a low finish to the net on 35 minutes.

Ireland's Jaden Umeh scores his sides first goal of the match. Photograph: Inpho

Although Panama enjoyed a good spell of possession at the start of the second half, Ireland maintained a potent attacking threat and a wonder finish by Umeh on 56 minutes was ruled out for offside.

However, this only offered a brief respite to Panama as Noonan headed home an Ade Solanke cross moments later to bag the goal that his performance deserved. It was all going according to plan for this group of Irish hopefuls and it came as little surprise when a fourth goal followed just past the hour mark.

Initially challenged by retreating Panama defender Hector Brias, Kovalevskis displayed admirable persistence to get back on his feet and finish to the opposition net.

Panama finally looked set to receive some joy when they were originally awarded a penalty for a potential Ryan Butler handball off a Richards shot, but this decision was overturned in the wake of a video support review by referee Yender Herrera.

Panama eventually claimed a consolation goal from the impressive Richards on 89 minutes, but this couldn’t take the shine off an excellent victory for the Republic of Ireland.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: A Noonan; Butler, McDonagh, Leonard, Solanke (McAteer, 78 mins); Finneran, McMahon-Brown (McDonnell, 63 mins); Kovalevskis (Ozhianvuna, 63 mins), Martos (Spaight, 78 mins), Umeh (Lee, 86 mins); M Noonan.

PANAMA: Aparicio; Stewart (Reyes, 86 mins), Ramos, Brias, Pacheco; Aranda (Olivardia, 46 mins), Insturain; Tovares (James, 46 mins), Lopez, Richards; Gordon (Salinas, 73 mins).

Referee: Y Herrera (Venezuela).