Leaving Cert 2026 to see continuation of ‘phased’ return to pre-Covid grades

Assessment adjustments such as greater question choice and reduction in sraith pictiúir will continue. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Next year’s Leaving Certificate results will see a continuation of the “phased” return to pre-Covid levels following years of grade inflation.

Minister of Education Helen McEntee confirmed on Wednesday that there will be a gradual approach to phasing out postmarking adjustments and assessment adjustments made to the Leaving Cert.

These adjustments have been in place for Leaving Cert students since the Covid-19 pandemic, when they were unable to sit their exams and could not physically attend school. Students instead had predicted grades and inflated grades, and adjustments were made to the State exams.

The gradual removal of the postmarking adjustments began this year.

As a result , Leaving Cert results, on aggregate, will in time be brought just below pre-Covid levels.

It is expected that 2026 results will be more than four percentage points above the 2019 levels.

The postmarking adjustments in 2025 resulted in a “modest reduction” in the aggregate Leaving Cert results, the State Exams Commission said in August, at 5.9 percentage points above 2019 levels on average.

This was a reduction from 2024 results, which were seven percentage points higher than pre-Covid averages.

The assessment adjustments that gave students more question options on their exam papers, a reduction in course work requirements and a reduced number of sraith pictiúir (a series of images) for oral Irish examinations will remain until they are replaced by revised specifications and examination formats under Senior Cycle redevelopment.

“The 2026 examinations will take place more than six years from the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and it is essential that we return to normal, pre-pandemic arrangements in order to maintain the integrity of these important examinations,” said Ms McEntee.

She also said a “similar gradual approach” will be taken to phasing out the assessment adjustments made for Leaving Certificate Applied.

Changes have also been made to the Junior Cycle examinations. Students who are due to sit their exams in 2027 and 2028 will only be required to undertake one classroom-based assessment (CBA).

Also at Junior Cycle level, adjustments to coursework and practical work requirements in certain subjects will remain in place for students who will be sitting the exams in 2027, but not for those in 2028.

“The pandemic interrupted full implementation of revised assessment arrangements under Junior Cycle and the full suite of CBAs has never been undertaken. Given we would be returning to a new normal, it is appropriate to allow time for review of the CBAs, taking account of the experience to date, to refresh and update content as needed and continue to support students’ learning to the full,” Ms McEntee said.