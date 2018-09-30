Woman seriously injured after bicycle crash in Co Cork
Cyclist receives serious head injuries after hitting pothole near Bandon on Sunday
Gurteen Cross, Co Cork. Photograph: Google Street View
A woman in her 40s is in serious condition following a bicycle crash in Co Cork on Sunday morning.
The woman received serious head injuries when her bicycle hit a pothole a Gurteen Cross near Bandon shortly before 9am. She was taken to Cork University Hospital.
A Garda spokeswoman said the road between Gurteen Cross and Baxter’s Bridge is currently closed.