Woman in critical condition after road crash in Co Galway

A 52-year-old woman is in a critical condition after she was hit by a car in Co Galway on Tuesday night.

The incident happened in Carrowmanagh, Oughterard at around 8.45pm.

She was seriously injured when she was hit by a car.

The pedestrian was brought to University Hospital Galway and is currently in a critical condition.

The driver of the car, a woman in her late 40s, was uninjured.

The road was closed for a forensic examination but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and in particular anyone who travelled between Oughterard and Carrowmanagh between around 8pm and 9pm to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091-514 720 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.