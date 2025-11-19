Business

Grafton Street ranks as world’s 18th most expensive retail destination

Dublin’s top shopping street retains 2024 ranking with strong demand from consumers and retailers alike

Christmas shoppers on Dublin's Grafton Street. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw
Ronald Quinlan
Wed Nov 19 2025 - 07:002 MIN READ

Grafton Street has once again reasserted its status as Dublin and Ireland’s most sought-after stretch for retailers, with an 18th-place ranking in Cushman & Wakefield’s “Main Streets Across the World” report.

The report, which is compiled and published annually, focuses on headline rents in 141 best-in-class urban locations across the world, which in many cases are linked to the luxury sector. It includes a global index ranking the most expensive destination in each market.

Zone A prime rents on Grafton Street currently stand at €5,380 per square metre, or €3,024 per square metre once standardised to make them comparable with the other world cities surveyed for the report. While Grafton Street’s 18th place ranking is unchanged from 2024, the report which is in its 35th year highlights how dramatically Ireland’s retail landscape standing has changed. In 1988 for instance, Henry Street was the ninth most expensive street globally according to Cushman & Wakefield.

This year’s report shows that London’s New Bond Street is the world’s most expensive retail destination. Rents on the coveted Mayfair stretch have risen by 22 per cent in the past year to stand at an eye-watering €20,482 per square metre per year. New Bond Street’s performance saw it outstrip Milan’s Via Montenapoleone (€20,000 per sq metre per year) which last year became the first European street to top the global rankings, and New York’s Upper Fifth Avenue (€18,359 per square metre per year).

Crowd of people on Grafton Street, Dublin. Photograph: Kinga Krzeminska/ Getty Images
Commenting on Grafton Street’s 18th place in the global rankings, Karl Stewart, director and head of retail Cushman & Wakefield Ireland, said: “This year’s results confirm Grafton Street’s position as one of the leading retail locations globally. The outlook for the street in 2026 remains a positive one, helped by a supportive economic backdrop and strong demand from retailers. Like many other key locations across Europe, low vacancy levels and a lack of availability will push prime rents gradually higher over the short to medium term.”

Robert Travers, Head of EMEA Retail at Cushman & Wakefield, added: “The enduring appeal of the world’s premier main streets lies in their unique blend of heritage, visibility and cultural cachet. These iconic corridors are more than just retail destinations; they are global stages for brand storytelling, architectural expression and consumer engagement.”

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan is Property Editor of The Irish Times
