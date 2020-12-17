Widespread disruption to Luas lines caused by electrical fault

An electrical fault has caused the suspension of the two main Luas lines during rush hour.

The fault is at Marlborough Street where the two lines meet and ESB crews have been called to deal with the incident.

As a result the Red Line is only operating between Tallaght and Smithfield and not from Smithfield to Connolly Station.

Green Line passengers have been advised that there is no service between St Stephens Green and Dominick St at present.

Green Line services are operating from Brides Glen to St Stephens Green only and from Dominick to Broombridge only.

Tickets are valid on Dublin Bus.