Where water restrictions are in place across the country

Irish Water has a number of water conservation orders and restrictions in place including the following:

The water conservation order for the Greater Dublin Area remains in place until July 31st as Irish Water continues to monitor the situation on a national basis, with a decision to be made later this week on the need to extend the ban to other parts of the country.

The prohibited use will apply to the use of water drawn through a hosepipe or similar for the purpose of:

* watering a garden with a hose or sprinkler

* cleaning a private motor-vehicle using a domestic hosepipe

* cleaning a private leisure boat using a hosepipe

* filling or maintaining a domestic swimming or paddling pool (except when using hand-held containers filled directly from a tap)

* filling or maintaining a domestic pond (excluding fish ponds) using a hosepipe

* filling or maintaining an ornamental fountain (with the exception of such use for commercial purposes)

* use of water for filling or replenishing an artificial pond (excluding fish ponds), lake or similar application.

Westmeath

Athlone – Further restrictions are planned for the nights of Tuesday, July 3rd, and Thursday, July 5th, to maintain supply. Restrictions are impacting on approximately 8,000 people on the eastern side of the town, and restrictions likely for some of next week unless demand drops substantially.

Offaly

Dunkerrin public water supply – leakage repair crews repaired a leak on the Lisduff water main on Friday, which has reduced demand slightly. However, restrictions remain in place for 150 customers in Lisduff, Co Tipperary, who are supplied by Dunkerrin public water supply. These restrictions will continue every second night until further notice.

Laois

The Portlaoise water supply and the Derryguile water treatment plant in particular are coming under pressure with a potential impact on approximately 27,000 people. A contractor has been engaged to find and fix leaks to reduce leakage levels in this area This situation will be monitored on a daily basis. Portarlington – a number of areas are experiencing intermittent supply and/or low water pressure due to low well levels

Longford

In Granard the Lough Kinale water treatment plant serviced by the Moatefield reservoir has decreasing water levels impacting approximately 200 people. A water standpipe facility providing water for non-domestic users in the Granardkill area is now in place. It will be manned twice daily in the mornings from 11am to 12pm and evenings 8pm to 9 pm. It is located beside the bottle bank at rear of Granard Garda station. This temporary facility is intended for farmers and other business users in the Granardkill area For domestic water users in the Granardkill area three static water tankers are available all day. These are located adjacent to Granarddkill Old Cemetery. The Smear water treatment plant is also under pressure and restrictions are in place impacting around 500 people.

Louth

In Louth planned water restrictions will be imposed on Wednesday, July 4th, in Clogherhead and Termonfeckin as water levels continue to restore.

Wicklow

Customers served by Kirakee and Barndarrig water treatment plants are being asked to conserve water as the raw water sources are running low.

Donegal

Night restrictions have been imposed on the Pettigo water supply from 11pm until 7am. This will continue for the foreseeable future, and both Irish Water and Donegal County Council will continue to monitor the scheme carefully.

The Lough Mourne and Inisowen water supplies are still classified as at-risk, and customers supplied from these schemes are asked to be especially mindful of their water consumption at this critical time.

East Galway

The Ballinasloe water treatment plant is operating at full capacity and reservoir levels are giving major cause for concern. Supplementary pumps have been deployed due to low water levels in the river Suck. Customers in Ballinasloe, Laurencetown, Eyrecourt and Kiltormer are urged to reduce water usage in every way possible to ensure a continuous supply for all.

Aran Islands

Night restrictions are in place on Inis Mór from 10pm to 7am. Water usage on the islands has increased by 30 per cent in the past 21 days, and reservoir levels are giving cause for very serious concern.

West Galway

Restrictions remain in place on the Ballyconneely water treatment Plant serving the Ballyconneely and Foreglass areas from 11pm to 7am for the foreseeable future. This is because demand on this scheme is now exceeding supply.

Demand in Tír na Fhía/Leitir Mór has increased significantly and some areas are experiencing outages. Supply from the Tír na Fhía water treatment plant is higher than can be sustained, and leak repairs have been carried out in recent days.

South Galway

Customers in Clarinbridge, Kilcolgan, Roveagh, Ballinderreen and Tyrone group water scheme are urged to conserve water. Work has been carried out at Clarenbridge water tower to improve the supply situation in the short term but consumption is still very high.

Customers in Gort are also urged to conserve water as raw water levels in the Gort River are dropping.

North Galway

Groundwater springs and boreholes supplying Dunmore/Glenamaddy, Kilkerrin/Moylough, Ballygar, Mountbellew and Ballymoe are extremely low and are a cause for serious concern.

Galway City

Due to very high demand in areas supplied by Tonabrocky reservoir, Irish Water has restricted water supply at night between the hours of 11pm and 7am. Barna, Moycullen, Knocknacarra, Kingston, Taylor’s Hill, Letteragh Road, Bishop O’Donnell Road, Clybaun Road, Cappagh Road, Ballymoneen Road (areas north of Western Distributor Road) may experience low pressure and reduced flow at night time.

Tipperary

Night time restrictions remain in place in Toomevarra Village. This will continue for the foreseeable future, and both Irish Water and Tipperary County Council will continue to monitor the scheme carefully.

Waterford

Restrictions remain in place each night on the Loiscreán and An Sean Phobal area and in Waterford from 10pm to 6am.

Clare

Water restrictions continued in Lahinch, Lisdoonvarna, Doolin, Liscannor, Ballagh-Cahersherkin (Ennistymon), Kilfenora, and surrounding group water supply schemes.

Customers in Ennistymon may continue to experience disruption due to ongoing water main repair works.

Cork

The night time pressure reduction in Clonakilty will impact connections at higher elevation and at the extremities of the network, in particular in the areas of Youghals, Cloheen, Ladys Cross, The Bypass Road, Cottage Road, Fernhill Road, The Miles, Tawnies Lower, Barrick Hill, and Scartagh. These areas may experience a reduction in pressure and flow during the period from 11pm to 7am.

The night time pressure reduction in Crosshaven will impact connections at higher elevation and at the extremities of the network, in particular in the areas of Crosshaven, Fountainstown, Myrtleville, Fennells Bay, Graball Bay and surrounding areas. These areas may experience a reduction in pressure and flow during the period from 11pm to 7am.

Kerry

Night time restrictions in Caherdaniel on Tuesday from 10:30pm until 7am Wednesday morning