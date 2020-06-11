Wage subsidy scheme now includes women returning from maternity leave

Revenue has made changes to the temporary wage subsidy scheme (TWSS) so that it now includes women returning from maternity leave, the Government has said.

Last month, the National Women’s Council of Ireland (NWCI) raised concerns that the scheme discriminated against women who were on maternity benefit, while the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission warned the exclusion of these women could be in breach of European law.

In a press briefing on Thursday, Liz Canavan, assistant secretary-general of the Department of An Taoiseach, said that the changes to include these women have now been made, making them eligible for the scheme.

“Revenue has also confirmed that the changes in place of the wage subsidy scheme are now in place to accommodate employees who have returned or are due to return to work following a period of maternity leave, adopted leave or related unpaid leave,” Ms Canavan said.

“These changes also apply to employees who were not on their employer’s payroll on the 29th of February, who were on a period of paternity, parental or related unpaid leave, or in receipt of health and safety benefit, parents benefit or illness benefit.”

Employers who wish to access this scheme on behalf of employees covered by these changes can do so by completing a short online form, available for download via Revenue’s online service, Ms Canavan added.

Employers of workers who have been in receipt of the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) may also be eligible for the TWSS, if the employee has been rehired.

“The employee needs to cease their PUP payment claim and the employer can provide relevant information to Revenue,” she said.

Over 60,000 employers are registered with Revenue for the temporary wage subsidy scheme, and more than 527,300 employees have now received at least one payment under the scheme.

However, that figure does not include additional employees who may receive a subsidy as a result of payments generated on Thursday, on which Revenue generated further payments to employers of € 26 million.

These payments will be in the bank accounts of “the majority” of the respective employers tomorrow.

The value of payments made to employers under the scheme now stands at €1.48 billion, Ms Canavan said.

Speaking about face coverings, the assistant sectretary-general said the Government is “aware” of the public’s concern and confusion on when to wear them.

She added the National Public Health and Emergency Team will meet on Thursday to discuss face coverings, taking the World Health Organization’s new guidelines on coverings into consideration.

Ms Canavan also added that non-covid related health services are resuming, adding they “can see a return to non-Covid levels of services in emergency departments and in hospitals overall”.