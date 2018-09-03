Video shows man wearing Dublin jersey kick another in the face

Gardaí examining a video that appears to show a man wearing a Dublin GAA jersey kicking a crouched man in the head in Dublin city centre have appealed for witnesses.

An alleged assault was captured on video and shows a man in a blue Dublin GAA shirt, shorts and sneakers in an agitated state shouting at a man sitting crouched on the pavement, in a pose adopted by many homeless people in the city.

The attacker rises on his toes, facing off against others also wearing Dublin GAA shirts before pausing to pick up a piece of clothing from the street, and still shouting, lashes out with his left foot and kicks the crouched man in the face.

The man is then restrained by two other men before they move along the street and out of shot.

The footage was posted about 10pm on Sunday night and contains sounds which may help gardaí identify those involved.

The video was accompanied by the words: “Had a great day working in crocker (sic) ... Dublin taking home the Sam four times in a row... Only to be walking home and see this on our streets #terrible #horrible”.

Attempts to contact the person who posted the video were not initially successful and it is not clear the incident took place this weekend.

The attack took place beside the Parnell St Luas stop, on Parnell Street, east of the junction with O’Connell Street. There are a number of CCTV cameras near the scene of the attack.

A spokesman for the Metro Bar, which is near the scene, said he was unaware of the incident until a customer showed him the video on Monday morning. He said the customer claimed the incident happened on Sunday evening between 6pm and 8pm.

The Garda Press Office said the video was being examined by Garda at Store street in Dublin and asked witnesses to contact them.