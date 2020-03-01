Victims of Louth crash were mother, son and young man from Newry

A mother and son and a young soccer player from Northern Ireland who were killed in a two-car crash in Co Louth early on Saturday morning have been named.

Mary Faxton, who was in her 80s, and her son Kevin Faxton, in his 50s, were from Bessbrook near Newry.

They were travelling in one of the vehicles when the crash happened at about 2.15am on the N1 at Carrickarnan, south of Junction 20 on the main Dublin to Belfast road.

Bryan Magill, who was travelling in the second car, was also killed. He was in his 20s and from Newry.

All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man in his 20s who was also in the second car was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Archview United FC in Newry paid tribute to Mr Magill on social media. “All at the club are heartbroken by the untimely death of one of our top men Bryan (Bru) Magill.

“Bru will always be remembered by all of us as a gentleman. Sleep easy our kid! Shout at us from above!”

Newry Celtic FC said everyone at the club was “deeply saddened by the tragic death of our former player and friend Bryan Bru Magill.

“The club would like to extend their deepest sympathies to his family at this devastating loss.”

The remains of the deceased were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and postmortems are expected to take place on Sunday.

Gardaí said on Sunday afternoon a man in his 20s had been arrested in relation to the Louth crash and was being held in Dundalk Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Officers have appealed for people who were on the road between 2am and 2.30am to contact Dundalk Garda station.

A total of seven people have died on Ireland’s roads this weekend following incidents in Co Louth, Co Monaghan, Co Cavan and Co Galway.

A total of 29 people have died on Ireland’s roads so far this year.