Victims of fatal Donegal car crash are named

A man in his 20s was released from custody on Sunday night following a crash in Donegal in which two people lost their lives and three were seriously injured.

All four rear-seat passengers were thrown from the blue Peugeot 306 car when it hit a wall and then a lamp-post at Eastend in the seaside village of Bundoran at 3.25am yesterday.

The six people in the northern-registered car had been out socialising earlier in the evening and were understood to be travelling to the village of Belleek in Co Fermanagh where some of them lived.

Two dead

The two who died have been named locally as Shiva Devine, who was in her 20s, who lived in Beleek but was originally from Donegal, and Conor McAleer from Ederney in Co Fermanagh.

The man being questioned last night was the only occupant of the car who did not require hospitalisation. Gardaí believe he got out of the car when it crashed and fled the scene.

He presented himself at Bundoran Garda station four hours later, accompanied by a family member.

The period that elapsed between the crash and the suspected driver presenting himself was greater than three hours, the maximum window for breathalysing a driver after a road traffic incident. His fleeing effectively means the Garda lost the opportunity to gather legally sound evidence to prove or rule out drink-driving.