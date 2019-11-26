Van crashes into Irish Times building after collision with unmarked Garda car

A small van crashed into The Irish Times building on Tara Street in Dublin city centre on Tuesday morning after it was involved in a collision with an unmarked Garda car at a junction. The male driver of the van and the two male gardaí suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital by ambulance for further examination.

The collision occurred at the junction of Tara Street and Townsend Street, the unmarked Garda car travelling from Townsend Street and the van travelling on Tara Street having entered from Pearse Street.

The collision happened at 10.40 am approximately and caused considerable traffic disruption in the city centre.