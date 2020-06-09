Under Covid-19: How Ireland’s hotel sector will change

Many of those who had weekend breaks cancelled during the Covid-19 lockdown will be keen to plan a staycation this summer in Irish hotels across the country. Yet the experience will be radically different – whether you are in the bar, at the spa, on the golf course or even at a wedding. Here’s what you can expect.

Arrival

* Before guests arrive they will be informed about the new Covid-19 guidelines.

* Reception employees will encourage just one representative of each arriving group to approach the check-in desk while the others stick to physical distancing measures.

* If guests use bell service they will be asked to put their luggage on the ground before it is collected and after which the bell cart will be cleaned and disinfected.

In the room

* There will be no more minibars as loose products will be removed and the bar locked.

* Extra pillows and blankets will only be provided on request.

* If you order room service, a hotel employee will set food on a tray or trolley in the hallway and notify the guest when the trolley is outside of their room. The guest can then retrieve their own food/drinks and notify staff when they are finished.

* Print newspaper services are likely to be discontinued.

Food, drink and the bar

* In bars the level of seating will be reduced, and there will be a set maximum number allowed to enter the smoking area at any one time.

* Open self-service breakfast buffets are likely to become a thing of the past as employees will be required to plate up food. Common tongs or ladles must not be used.

* Open bar snacks or ‘finger food’ will be served to individual guests and not shared by a table. All sharing dishes or platters must be served as individual plates.

* There will be minimal handling of glassware when serving drinks or clearing glasses.

* Table-side cooking must be suspended if physical distancing cannot be adhered to.

* Menus may be provided on apps.

* Straws should be individually wrapped and the embellishment or decoration of glasses such as cocktail umbrellas will be discouraged.

At the pool

* Viewing chairs and seating will be removed completely.

* A designated employee will ensure the maximum pool capacity is not exceeded while guests will be encouraged to book their preferred pool time.

At the gym

* An employee must ensure that the gym’s maximum capacity is not exceeded. Alternatively, guests can book their preferred time slot in the gym.

* Equipment must be placed at least two metres apart. If necessary, equipment must be removed to ensure the correct distance between machines.

* Those who use free weights will be asked to clean and disinfect them after use.

* An employee must also then clean and disinfect the machine at least twice daily.

On the golf course

* All moveable furniture will be removed from the course.

* Only one player can travel in a cart unless accompanied by people who are part of the same household.

* Space between tee times will be increased to 15-minute intervals.

* Guest caddie services offered to guests will be suspended unless physical distancing can be adhered to.

* Rakes must be removed completely and employees must monitor bunkers and greens for maintenance regularly during the day and more frequently during busy periods.

* Bookings must be made at least 24 hours in advance by all guests.

* Golfers must arrive at the course no more than 15 minutes prior to their tee time. They must then proceed straight to the first tee and return to their car after finishing.

* Individual scorecards and pencil sets should be made be available to players.

At the spa

* Alternative express treatments may be offered such as stress management as well as other options that do not involve touch.

* UV treatment boxes must be installed to ensure that all grooming equipment has been properly sterilised.

* Where physical distancing cannot be reasonably practiced, therapists must be provided with appropriate personal protective equipment such as screens.

Weddings

* Drinks receptions will take place in a private room.

* There will be no self-service drinks stations and canapes must be individually served.

* Loose furniture should be removed from the room.

* There must be no shared items at the table. Instead water jugs must be poured by service personnel only, salt and pepper shakers and butter dishes will be available only on request.

* There will be no family-style service of food – which means no shared vegetable and gravy dishes. Wedding afters must be served directly to each guest fully plated.

* Employees will be asked to monitor and maintain social distancing guidelines on the dancefloor. There will signage on tables and dance floors reminding guests of the public health guidelines.