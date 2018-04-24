Ulster Bank offers emergency cash as money vanishes from accounts

Money, including monthly salaries, has been disappearing from the accounts of Ulster Bank customers since the weekend prompting the bank to launch "an urgent investigation".

The bank has told impacted customers, who find their accounts overdrawn as a result of the problems, that they will not be out of pocket once the issue is resolved. And it said it will be making emergency cash of up to €500 available to customers who need it.

The issues are not expected to be resolved until Wednesday morning at the earliest.

Ulster Bank customers began reporting issues in significant numbers on Monday and hundreds of complaints have now been posted across social media networks from people who have had money disappear from their accounts, in some cases leaving them without the funds to pay direct debits which are due.

In others instances, customers have had their Ulster Bank credit and debit cards declined when making purchases.

It appears that money lodged since Friday has left some customer accounts.

“What’s going on with your banking system again? Transfers done now reversed. Card payments done now missing. Balance available is all over the place,” said one Twitter user.

Another asked what the bank was doing about the money disappearing from current accounts. “My April salary was paid last Friday but today it has disappeared,” he said. “I have just had my card declined. I am getting no answer on the phone, every penny gone from both accounts. Ulster bank did not reach out to customers, I have direct debits due today and no money at all...as soon as this is sorted I am changing banks.”

A bank spokeswoman said it was “aware some transactions applied to customers accounts since 20th April are no longer showing. We are investigating this issue as a matter of urgency and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

She said “emergency cash” is being made available in branch or via telephone banking.

The bank has assured affected customers that if they are overdrawn as a result of this issue their account will be “rectified as soon as the issue is resolved and we will ensure no customer is out of pocket”.

It it thought that impacted transactions will processed overnight on Tuesday and customers’ accounts should revert to their normal position on Wednesday morning.

At the end of March, the bank also reported delays in payments s being processed.

A massive technical meltdown at Ulster Bank in 2012 left huge numbers of its customers without access to funds for weeks and led to the Central Bank imposing a fine on the bank of €5 million for the IT failure.