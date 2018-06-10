Dundalk Gaels footballer dies while on holiday in Cyprus

A 19-year-old Irish man has died while on holidays in Cyprus.

Dundalk Gaels GAA club confirmed the death of Conor Morgan, one of its football players, on its social media pages on Sunday.

“Dundalk Gaels regret to announce the death, while on holidays, of our club member, player and great friend Conor ‘Morgie’ Morgan. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family Paul, Bláthnaid and Sarah at this incredibly difficult and devastating time,” it said.

The Dundalk Democrat newspaper said the exact circumstances of Mr Morgan’s death on holiday in Cyprus are as yet unknown.

Mr Morgan, a former pupil of De la Salle College and a student at DCU, was a player on the senior team and had also played with the club as a youth. He had also played soccer with Quay Celtic.

Circle of friends

Dundalk RFC extended its sympathy on Mr Morgan’s “tragic and untimely” death.

“We express our deepest sympathy to Conor’s parents, Paul and Bláithnaid, his sister Sarah and to his extended family, to Conor’s large circle of friends and to his Dundalk Gaels teammates and club members. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this devastating time,” said the club.

It said several of its own players were privileged to have known Conor and to have been among his friends.

Asked if it could confirm it was aware of the young man’s death and whether it was providing consular services, the Department of Foreign Affairs said it could not comment on individual consular cases.