Two more road deaths following separate single vehicle collisions

Two people died in separate single vehicle road traffic accidents on Sunday night.

A man in his 20s died when he was a passenger in a car which crashed at the Crossakeel area of Kells at around 11.15pm on Sunday night.

He was taken from the scene in a critical condition to Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the van, a man also aged in his 20s, has been taken to the same hospital with serious injuries.

The scene will be subject to a technical examination by gardaí forensic collision investigators.

At 11.20pm on Sunday night a man in his 60s died following a crash which occurred in the Maglass East area of Castleisland, Co. Kerry.

The men, the sole person in the jeep, was pronounced dead at the scene. It is currently preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users with dash-cam footage who travelled in the area between 11pm - 11:30pm, to contact them at Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.