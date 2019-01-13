Two men dead following separate incidents in Mourne Mountains

Two men have died following separate incidents in the Mourne Mountains in Co Down on Sunday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said they received a request for assistance after a male was reported to have fallen while walking on Wee Binnian shortly before midday and received a further request for assistance after a male was reported to have fallen while walking on Slieve Commedagh shortly before 1pm”.

Inspector Frances McCullough said: “Police and other emergency services responded but unfortunately both men died at the scene.

“The deaths are not being treated as suspicious.

“A third male was also rescued from the mountains with a suspected broken ankle following a fall close to the Saddle at around 2.30pm.”

The Mournes is a very popular amenity for hill walkers. People have broken bones in accidents but fatalities on the mountains are unusual, particularly two in the one day on separate mountains.

Local people said walkers faced very strong westerly winds on Sunday. Clouds were low and there was also poor visibility at times.

The Sinn Féin MLA for Newry and Armagh Conor Murphy said one of the the victims came from the Camlough area of Armagh. He said local people were “devastated” at the news.

South Down DUP Assembly member Jim Wells said he was shocked to hear of the accident. “It is awful. I’ve represented the area for 43 years and I’ve never come across this situation before,” he said.

South Down SDLP MLA Colin McGrath said the accidents were tragic and that his thoughts and prayers were with the victims of the two men killed.

Fellow South Down SDLP MLA Sinead Bradley also offered her sympathies as well as paying tribute to “the emergency services personnel who attended in the hope of a rescue attempt”.

Earlier on Sunday the PSNI had urged members of the public to exercise extreme caution due to strong winds in the Mourne Mountains area after it received reports of three separate incidents there.

Officers, it said, were called to assist in the rescue of three walkers who had fallen on the mountains.

Inspector McCullough said then: “Our officers, along with other emergency services, are currently involved in three rescues following reports of fallen walkers earlier today.

“As we continue to deal with these incidents, I would appeal to anyone thinking of venturing out for a walk on the mountains this (Sunday) afternoon, or indeed at any time, to think carefully before they head out.

“While weather conditions may seem okay when you start out on your journey, they can change very quickly as you venture upwards on the mountains.

“ I would also appeal to anyone considering a walk on the mountains to ensure they tell their loved ones where they are going, what route they intend to take and how long they expect to be away, and to always carry identification with them and a phone that is fully charged.”