Two men arrested following robbery at knife point at service station in Co Dublin

Two men have been arrested following the robbery at knife point at a service station in Co Dublin in which cash was taken.

The robbery happened at approximately 9pm at a service station in Portmarnock on Friday night.

One of the men entered the premises, armed with a knife and threatened staff, leaving the shop with a sum of cash. The man met the second man and they both left the scene.

A search was mounted by gardaí, assisted by the Garda dog unit and the air support unit.

The pair were hiding in the area when they were located and arrested.

Both men are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Swords Garda Station and Coolock Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.