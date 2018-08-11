Two appear in court over alleged ATM skimming

Two men appeared in court on Saturday afternoon charged in connection with the possession and use of ATM skimming devices in Kildare and Blanchardstown earlier this week.

The Moldovan nationals were arrested on Friday evening and appeared at a sitting of the Dublin District Court. Applications for bail were made on behalf of both men but were denied.

Nicolai Levinte (30) and Eugenia Muntean (34) were subsequently remanded in custody and are set to appear before Cloverhill District Court next Friday morning.

Skimming devices are fitted to bank machines in a effort to record customer's bank card details and defraud them of their money.

Det Garda Stephen Kelly, from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, said he had arrested Mr Muntean at Newbridge Garda station shortly after 8pm.

After the three charges concerning the use of ATM skimming devices were put to him, Mr Muntean replied “I understand”.

Det Garda Kelly objected to bail because of the seriousness of the charges. They carry a maximum sentence of 10 years on conviction and Det Garda Kelly was also concerned that the accused could flee the jurisdiction.

The 34-year-old has been in the country only several weeks and had not given gardaí an address at which he was staying.

Judge John Cheatle refused bail. But he said an appeal to the High Court was open to Mr Muntean.

Det Garda Pauline Szranowaska told the court she had charged co-accused Nicolai Levinte at Newbridge Garda station around the same time.

Bail was also objected to in this case and the application was refused.