Tributes paid to ‘Old Man Belfield’ - homeless man Michael Byrne

Tributes have been paid following the death of a homeless man who lived on UCD’s campus in Dublin and became known affectionately by staff and students as “Old Man Belfield”.

University College Dublin named the man who, for decades, was part of the fabric of college life as Michael Byrne after the discovery of his body on the Belfield campus in south Dublin.

“A fiercely private person, we thank those of you who quietly looked out for Michael. We will miss him around the campus,” the university said on its official Twitter account.

An Garda Síochána said late on Monday night that it was investigating the circumstances “surrounding the discovery of a body of a 71-year-old man in Belfield, Dublin 4.”

Gardaí were called to the university campus shortly after 12 noon on Monday.

Mr Byrne was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Dublin City Morgue. The scene was preserved and the coroner was notified, the Garda said.

A post mortem is taking place on Tuesday and the Garda said the results will “determine the course of the Garda investigation.”

Independent Dublin city councillor Anthony Flynn and chief executive of Inner City Helping Homeless, a volunteer group that helps the homeless, said Mr Byrne’s body was found in a sleeping bag on the campus by another homeless man on Monday morning.

“We warned that unless increased efforts were implemented regarding outreach protocols we would see further deaths,” he said.

Mr Byrne was remembered as a “gentle soul” and “a still centre to all the activity” on campus. He was described by one graduate as “a silent guardian of UCD in his grey cloak.”

UCD’s College Tribune reported last November that Mr Byrne enjoyed “a sort of informal network” of support around him with local shopkeepers and agencies such as Focus Ireland checking in on him on an “observational basis” and that he had declined help many times.

The university newspaper quoted Mr Byrne’s “current caretaker” saying that a social worker once secured a space for the homeless man in a local housing project.

“During a visit, the social worker brought Michael a sandwich and a set of keys. He explained to Michael that an apartment had been set aside for him, for the rest of his days, no questions asked,” the newspaper reported.

“Michael took the sandwich, and left the keys. Characteristically, he provided no explanation.”

He was described as a man who rarely spoke but enjoyed cigarettes and chatter of students around him.

UCD academics and former students took to social media to share memories of Mr Byrne who was a regular figure on the university campus for more than 30 years.

Senator John McGahon remembered Mr Byrne calling into the Centra shop on campus when he attended the university between 2010 and 2013.

“I was thinking about him during the first lockdown and wondered how he was doing. Such a kind soul,” the senator tweeted.

UCD archaeology professor Aidan O’Sullivan said he remembered Mr Byrne from at least the late 1980s.

“I often saw restaurant staff bring him a tray of dinner, and students and staff bought him sandwiches and tea. Though I never heard him speak, he often nodded hello to me. Sad to think we’ll not see him again,” he tweeted.

UCD professor of pharmacology Orina Belton tweeted: “So sorry to hear this. Go well and go peacefully Michael. We will miss your quiet presence in UCD.”

Aidan Regan, associate professor of political economy at UCD, said he would “love to see a mural of him somewhere on campus.”