Total of 29 Cervical Check and BreastCheck cases under investigation

The State Claims Agency has disclosed that a total of 29 cases are under investigation in relation to alleged failings in the Cervical Check and BreastCheck programmes.

New information disclosed by the Health Service Executive (HSE) shows that the agency is handling a total of 21 cases relating to Cervical Check and eight cases relating to BreastCheck.

The majority of cases pertaining to Cervical Check are under investigation, although one has gone to trial and four are at a stage where negotiations are taking place to conclude the case.

In relation to BreastCheck, almost all are under investigation.

The figures show a higher level of litigation involving the agency than was previously thought.

The answers were disclosed in a parliamentary answer to Fianna Fáil finance spokesman Michael McGrath.

He said there seemed to be a conflict between the Government’s political approach to the victims of the crisis and its legal approach through the State Claims Agency. “It seems to be taking quite an adversarial approach. It’s time for the Government to live up to its word and treat deserving cases in a fair and humane manner.”