Tim Attwood not to seek re-election to Belfast City Council for SDLP

Gerry Moriarty

Northern Editor

West Belfast SDLP local representative Tim Attwood, who opposed the SDLP-Fianna Fáil partnership, has announced that “for personal and political reasons” he will not seek re-election to Belfast City Council in the May local government elections.

His decision follows on South Belfast SDLP Assembly member Claire Hanna resigning the party whip and standing down as Brexit spokeswoman over her opposition to the recently endorsed SDLP-Fianna Fáil partnership.

Mr Attwood, a senior figure within the SDLP, said on Wednesday evening that he too “was not an advocate of the SDLP and FF partnership” but respected the “outcome of the vote and the will of the SDLP members”.

“I have decided that I cannot stand electorally for the party but will remain a member of the SDLP,” he said.

He added that had the partnership not gone ahead he likely would have stood again for the SDLP. He said his politics was more aligned with Labour.

Mr Attwood, who has been an elected representative for more than 20 years, said the political landscape on the island has changed utterly in the last few years taking in “the failure of DUP and Sinn Féin to bring back the power-sharing Executive, the appalling consequences of Brexit and the evolving debate about Irish unity.

“I have the greatest respect for the leadership of the SDLP and recognise that in a post conflict situation there is a natural and wider debate about political realignment on this island,” he said.

“The reality is my politics remains steadfastly rooted in the social democratic and labour tradition embodied by the SDLP and parties of the Party of European Socialists,” he added.

Meanwhile the SDLP leader Colum Eastwood will address the Fianna Fáil ardfheis in Dublin on Saturday.

Last week representatives of the two parties held their first meeting since the SDLP supported the new partnership.

The SDLP’s new Brexit spokesman Daniel McCrossan said the focus of the talks was “on Brexit and breaking the political paralysis failing people in the North”. He described the meeting as “extremely constructive”.