Thunderstorms and heavy showers to affect east of Ireland today

Thunderstorms and heavy showers will affect the east of Ireland today but there will be lots of dry weather elsewhere, Met Éireann has said.

Bright or sunny spells will develop as the day progresses, mainly in the east and south, but further showers or thunderstorms will occur.

Met Éireann issued a yellow weather warning for Tuesday with thunderstorms for all of Leinster as well as Tipperary and Waterford. Severe downpours took place and some surface flooding.

Meanwhile, the announcement of a six-week nationwide hosepipe ban has led to a significant reduction in water use in the Greater Dublin region, Irish Water has said, but the potential for drought remains in many areas.

Water usage has declined from an average of 615 million litres a day at the start of the month to 560 million litres a day at present. Irish Water said the drop-off may also be linked to the State experiencing cooler and wetter weather of late.

“Irish Water would like to thank the public for their cooperation and the efforts they have made to conserve water in their homes and gardens over the last week and to appeal to them to continue supporting us in safeguarding water for essential uses,” a spokeswoman for the utility firm said.

Irish Water said no further water restrictions were being planned at this stage but there was no prospect of the hosepipe ban being lifted as a result of heavy rain falling in some areas in recent days.