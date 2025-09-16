Donald Trump’s UK state visit: lots of royal pageantry but no speech to parliament

A file picture from president Donald Trump's first state visit to the UK in 2019, with Queen Elizabeth, first lady Melania Trump, Prince Charles and Camilla, then the duchess of Cornwall. Photograph: Doug Mills/The New York Times

US president Donald Trump’s second state visit to the UK, taking place this week, comes at a tricky time for British prime minister Keir Starmer, who is facing growing discontent from his own MPs and is in the middle of preparations for what could be a make-or-break party conference speech.

The UK government is hoping to wow the US president with a show of royal and military pageantry, while shielding him from protest and avoiding sensitive topics such as immigration, free speech, Jeffrey Epstein and Gaza.

But what will Trump be doing, and what can we expect from the visit?

What is on the agenda?

While Mr Trump and his wife, Melania, were scheduled to arrive on Air Force One on Tuesday night, the main focus of their visit will be Wednesday’s events at Windsor Castle.

A ceremonial welcome with a guard of honour will greet them, followed by lunch with the royal family. Mr Trump will watch a fly-past by the Red Arrows, the aerobatics display team of the Royal Air Force, along with American F-35 military jets, and there will be a military event known as “beating retreat“, a colourful display of music and drill.

On Thursday, the president will travel to Chequers, the official country residence of the British prime minister, where he will be greeted by Mr Starmer and his wife, Victoria. The two leaders are likely to address a news conference in the afternoon. Before that they are expected to visit the Winston Churchill archives at Chequers and to join a business reception.

Ms Trump will remain at Windsor, where she will see Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House with Queen Camilla, and later join Catherine, Princess of Wales, at Frogmore Gardens for an event with Britain’s Scouts Association.

Photo from 2019 of King Charles and Queen Camilla, the then Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, with US president Donald Trump and his wife Melania during Mr Trump's first UK state visit. Photograph: Chris Jackson/PA Wire

Are any protests planned?

Yes. On Tuesday, organisers have called on protesters to gather in Windsor’s High Street, not far from the castle. For Wednesday, they have scheduled a demonstration in London culminating in a march to Parliament Square.

The state visit has been designed to limit security risks, as well as minimising the opportunity for protesters to confront a president who is broadly unpopular with the British public. The carriage procession will take place inside the royal grounds at Windsor, and the formal agenda does not include events in central London.

If there is a moment of tension, it is likely to come during the news conference on Thursday when issues such as Mr Trump’s connection to the late Epstein, Mr Starmer’s handling of the Peter Mandelson controversy and the UK’s planned recognition of Palestinian statehood are likely to be raised.

Is there to be a parliamentary address?

State visits may include a parliamentary element, usually a speech. Conveniently, the House of Commons is in recess during president Trump’s visit, so he will not formally address MPs.

Police officers patrol outside Windsor Castle ahead of US president Donald Trump's state visit to the UK. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Nonetheless, state visits can be an important geopolitical tool for the government of the day. Given Mr Trump’s long-standing admiration for the royal family, many analysts view the invitation that Mr Starmer personally delivered to him in February as a potent diplomatic device that helped build their relationship.

Britain’s main foreign policy objective is to solidify support for Ukraine and to persuade Mr Trump to increase pressure on the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, particularly following Russia’s recent drone incursions into Nato airspace.

Mr Starmer has been at pains not to criticise Mr Trump’s stance on international issues, but Britain has diverged from US policy on the war in Gaza, promising to recognise a Palestinian state unless the Israeli government changes course. – The Guardian/New York Times