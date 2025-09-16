Ireland

Woman (80s) dies after collision between SUV and truck in Roscommon

Driver airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

Joyce Crooks (78) from Cookstown, Co Tyrone and Ryan Cunningham (21), who both died following collisions on Monday. Photographs: PSNI
Tue Sept 16 2025 - 21:28

A woman in her 80s who was a passenger in an SUV has died following a collision with a truck in Co Roscommon on Tuesday evening.

Gardaí said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the N5 at Scramogue.

The driver of the SUV (sport utility vehicle) was a woman in her 70s. She was transferred by air ambulance to University Hospital Galway for treatment of serious injuries.

The road was closed on Tuesday evening and was due to remain this way until Wednesday pending examination by forensic collision investigators.

Anyone with camera footage of the area around 4.45pm and 5.15pm on Tuesday are asked to share it with detectives.

Meanwhile, the Police Service of Northern Ireland has confirmed that a man who died following a collision in Downpatrick, Co Down, on Monday was 21-year-old Ryan Cunningham. He was the driver of a car involved in a collision with another car on the Ballydugan Road.

In a separate incident, a woman in her 70s died after a head-on collision in Dungannon, Co Tyrone. She was Joyce Crooks (78) from Cookstown, Co Tyrone. Five people were taken to hospital with injuries following the incident .

