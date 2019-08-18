Three people hospitalised after collision in Co Monaghan

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses following a collision in Co Monaghan, which resulted in three people being hospitalised, one with serious injuries.

At approximately 5pm on Saturday evening, a collision involving two cars occurred on the R179 at Corduffkelly near Carrickmacross.

The driver of one of the cars, a woman in her 50s, was removed by air ambulance to Tallaght Hospital. Her injuries are understood to be serious.

Her passenger, a girl in her late teens, and the driver and sole occupant of the second car, a man in his 40s, were both taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene which was preserved and local diversions were put in place.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them. Anyone with information is asked to contact Castleblayney Garda Station on 042-9747900 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.