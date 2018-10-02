Three Latvian men in Kerry boat accident died of drowning, autopsies suggest

Preliminary results of autopsies carried out on the three Latvian men whose bodies were recovered from the sea near Cahersiveen on Sunday night suggest they died of drowning.

Toxicology and other results are awaited and it will be some time before the final postmortem results are available and an inquest held. However, there is nothing to suggest anything other than drowning was the main cause of death, sources say.

The damaged fibreglass boat in which the men set out on a fishing trip on Sunday morning has been recovered from the sea at Coonanna Harbour and is being examined by investigators attached to the Marine Casualty Investigation Board.

The MCIB is taking the lead in the investigation and a garda is liaising with the men’s families regarding funeral and repatriation arrangements as well as postmortem examinations.

The youngest of the three men, Jurijus Burceus (30) had married recently. He worked with KWD recycling in Killarney and yesterday the company issued a statement on the loss of a valued colleague and employee.

“Everyone is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Yuri. He was a pleasure to work with and was always willing to help his colleagues who will very much miss him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family,” the company said.

A book of condolence has opened in the O’Connell Memorial Church in Cahersiveen. The local liturgy group, led by parish priest Fr Larry Kelly, plans a prayer service at Coonanna Pier in memory of the men on Saturday.

It is understood Anatolijs Teivans (57), whose three sons live and work in Ireland, and whose wife is in Latvia, is to be cremated in Cork on Friday before being taken back to Latvia, while arrangements are being finalised for Tralee-based Valarijs Klimentjevs (38), understood to be a married man and father of a young child. A service is set to take place in O’Sheas Funeral Home in Killarney on Wednesday night for Jurijus Burceus and it expected his remains will be taken home to Latvia on Thursday.

Meanwhile, gardaí and locals remain baffled as to the cause of the accident and also that the bodies and the upturned boat could have been in the water in the sheltered harbour for a number of hours before being spotted.