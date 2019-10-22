Three for court over burglary at home of elderly couple in Cork

Three men arrested by gardaí following a break-in at the home of an elderly couple are due to appear in court on Tuesday in connection with the incident.

Gardaí charged the three men in connection with the break-in at a house in North Cork and they are due to appear at Cork District Court today.

Two of the men were arrested when they broke into the isolated farmhouse in Freemount between Charleville and Kanturk on Saturday evening around 6pm.

They had allegedly been watching the house and waited for the elderly couple to go to Saturday evening Mass in nearby Dromcollogher before entering the building.

However, when they entered the two men found armed members of the Regional Support Unit hiding in the house and they were quickly arrested.

The two, a 52-year-old living in the Glen and a 61-year-old living at Dillon’s Cross, both in Cork city, were questioned at the Bridewell Garda station in Cork.

They were detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows gardaí detain suspected members of an organised crime group for seven days.

Meanwhile, the third member of the gang, the getaway driver had followed the elderly couple to ensure they did go to Mass and did not return home early.

It is understood the driver had kept an open phone connection to his two accomplices and realising they had been arrested, decided to flee.

However, gardaí were keeping the driver under surveillance and they followed him to Kanturk and then Banteer before he realised he was being followed.

An unmarked Garda car endeavoured to block the driver near Nadd but he rammed the Garda car and attempted to flee on foot into a nearby house.

Gardaí gave chase and arrested the man in the garden of the house and he was brought to Mallow Garda station for questioning.

The man, a 37 year old from Mayfield in Cork city, was also held under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows detention for up to seven days.

He was later transferred to Gurranebraher Garda station in Cork city for questioning on Monday before he was charged.

Gardaí have described the operation to arrest the crime gang as “intelligence led” and it’s understood gardaí had the gang under close surveillance.

It is believed the gang had travelled to Freemount last weekend to observe the elderly couple go to Mass and they had followed them to Dromcollogher.

On Friday, the gang had spent three hours watching the elderly couple as they called to their local post-office to collect their pensions.

It is understood each member of the gang had a change of clothes in the car which detectives believed they were going to change into after the burglary.

The clothing, along with the car, was sent for forensic examination by Garda technical experts who also carried out an examination of the remote house.