Motorcyclist (30s) killed in hit-and-run, with car involved found burnt out at the scene

File photograph: Alan Betson

A motorcyclist has been killed in a hit-and-run in Co Carlow with the car involved found burnt out at the scene, gardaí say.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident shortly before 11pm on Wednesday on a local road between Rathoe and Ballon at Sandbook.

The collision involved a motorbike and a car.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The car involved was found burnt out at the location, and the occupants of the car failed to remain at the scene, gardaí said.

The body of the deceased remained on Thursday morning at the scene, which has been preserved for forensic and technical examination.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed and an incident room has been established at Carlow Garda station.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. They particularly wish to hear from any road users with camera footage – including dashcam – who were travelling on the road between Rathoe and Ballon or the in surrounding areas, between 10pm and midnight on Wednesday, April 24th.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact Carlow Garda station at 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

It was the third road fatality on Wednesday and the fifth death on Irish roads within 48 hours.

On Wednesday morning, a female cyclist and a male motorcyclist were killed in road traffic incidents – both involving trucks – in Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin, and Toureenfineen, Co Cork.

The incident in which the cyclist died occurred at about 8am at the junction of the Glenageary Road Upper, Mountown Road Lower and Kill Avenue in Dún Laoghaire.

“The cyclist, a woman in her 20s, was taken to St Vincent’s hospital where she later passed away from her injuries,” An Garda Síochána said in a statement.

In Toureenfineen, shortly before 8am, a motorcyclist was fatally injured in a collision involving his bike and a truck.