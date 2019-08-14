Third man arrested after attempted ATM robbery in Co Cavan

A third member of a suspected ATM robbery gang has been arrested in Co Cavan following a manhunt by gardaí.

At about 3am on Wednesday morning, an armed gang attempted to use a stolen JCB to remove an ATM from the wall of the Riverfront Hotel in Virginia.

They were foiled by gardaí who were aware of the planned robbery and had put in place a large operation involving local and national units.

Two men were arrested at the scene by plain clothes and uniformed officers. At least one other man escaped in a jeep which crashed nearby. He then fled on foot.

A massive Garda manhunt involving heavily armed officers was immediately launched in the town.

The Garda helicopter hovered over Virginia for much of the morning and afternoon as armed officers scoured the town and its surroundings. The man was eventually located and arrested by local gardaí near the hotel where the attempted robbery occurred.

It is not known if any other members of the gang remain at large. Witnesses reported seeing a five-man gang. Garda activity in the town decreased significantly following the arrest of the third man.

A follow up search in Co Meath recovered “a substantial amount of cash,” gardaí say. It is understood gardaí found about €500,000, thought to be the proceeds of previous ATM raids by the gang.

A Garda spokesman said further searches are continuing on Wednesday afternoon.

The three men are being held in Kells, Carrickmacross and Bailieboro Garda Stations.

Gardaí are so far remaining largely silent about the details of the operation but it is understood to have involved the Emergency Response Unit and the National Surveillance Unit, as well as co-operation from the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

The intelligence-led operation has been ongoing for at least a week. Previous operations targeting the gang have been unsuccessful.

The gang is suspected to have been involved in at least some of the recent spate of ATM robberies on both sides of the Border.

Sixteen ATMs in the North have been robbed since the beginning of the year. In the Republic, 15 ATMs have been robbed, including four in one night in April.