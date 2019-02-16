The best 27 photographs from last year: PPAI awards

1st, Multmedia: Bryan O'Brien - Work riders turn up at training yards and stables all over Ireland early every morning to exercise hundreds of thoroughbred horses out on the gallops. Harsh weather, punishing hours and low pay do nothing to dent their passion. Video: Bryan O'Brien
1st - Portrait: Tom Honan - Young boy during Beast from the East storm
Irish Times freelance Tom Honan has been named PPAI Press Photographer of the Year. Dubliner Honan won for his Irish Times commissioned portfolio and won three of the award’s nine categories – Politics, Arts and Entertainment, Portrait – as well as the overall award.
Irish Times Picture Editor Brenda Fitzsimons won the Daily Life and People category for her photo of former National Maternity hospital master Rhona O’Mahony and Bryan O’Brien was named multimedia photographer of the year for his video of work riders at stables on the Curragh.
The Press Photographers Association of Ireland awards took place in Dublin on Friday night. An exhibition of this year’s awards, featuring 101 prints, will be available to view at the Ballsbridge Hotel until Thursday, February 21st, before it moves to the RDS.