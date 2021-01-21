Temperatures set to plunge to -4 degrees, bringing risk of snow

Temperatures are to drop to -4 degrees over the coming days with the risk of some snow in areas.

The UK Met Office has issued a yellow ice warning for Northern Ireland, which is in place until 10am on Thursday.

Thursday morning will be cold with frost and some icy patches and wintry showers over the northern half of the country and in Munster. Much of the southern half of Leinster will be mainly dry.

Showers will become more isolated over Thursday afternoon and evening with highest temperatures between 4 to 7 degrees with moderate to fresh west to northwest breezes.

Thursday night will be cold and mainly dry with clear spells. However, there will be some wintry showers in the west and north with lowest temperatures between -2 and 2 degrees with widespread frost and icy patches.

Sunny spells

Friday will be very cold with sunny spells. Much of the country will be dry with wintry showers due to affect parts of Ulster, Connacht and west Munster. Highest temperatures will be between 3 to 6 degrees with light to moderate westerly breezes.

Frost and icy patches and some fog will develop on Friday night with lowest temperatures of -4 to 0 degrees.

Saturday will be another cold day with sunny spells and mostly dry conditions. Wintry showers will affect the west and north with highest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees with light westerly breezes.

Sleet and snow

A band of rain, sleet and snow will move eastwards across the country on Saturday night. Frost and ice will develop as the rain, sleet and snow gradually clears with lowest temperatures of -3 to 0 degrees.

Sunday will continue to be very cold with sunny spells and scattered wintry showers. Highest temperatures will be between 2 to 6 degrees with widespread frost on Sunday night and icy patches. Lowest temperatures will be between -3 and 0 degrees.

Monday will also be cold with a good deal of dry, bright weather and a few wintry showers. Highest temperatures will be between 4 and 7 degrees.