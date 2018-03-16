Teenager dies in single-car crash in Co Galway

A 19-year-old man died in the early hours of Friday morning, following a single vehicle road traffic incident at Willaimstown, Co Galway.

The crash occurred at approximately 2.20am on the Williamstown to Castlerea road, less than a kilometre outside Williamstown. The driver was seriously injured and pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to the morgue at University Hospital Galway.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a Forensic Collision examination and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, in particular anyone who may have been on that stretch of road between 1.45am and 2.10am, to contact them at Tuam Garda station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.