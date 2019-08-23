Technical fault disrupts Luas Green Line services

Some services on the Luas Green Line are not in operation on Friday morning following a technical fault with a tram at Kilmacud.

There is no service operating between Sandyford to Balally. Services are operating from Brides Glen to Sandyford, and from Balally to Parnell/Broombridge.

Luas said they are working to resolve the issue “as soon as possible” and that Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus for the duration of the disruption.

“Please accept our apologies for any and all inconvenience,” the operator said.

All Red Line services are operating normally.