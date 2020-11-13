Taoiseach says Ireland ‘can’t be at Level 5 forever’ as Government considers easing restrictions at Christmas

Restrictions on people travelling between counties and limits on household visitors are expected to be eased for Christmas, under plans for a staggered exit from lockdown being examined by the Government.

Earlier this week, Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed moving to Level 3 of the phased Living with Covid-19 plan by December 1st was the “target.”

Under Level 3 restrictions people are required to stay within their county, unless travelling for work, education, or other essential reasons, and home visits are limited to one other household.

The Government is expected to consider further easing of restrictions on travel between counties and household visits specifically for the Christmas period in late December, sources said.

This would allow families to celebrate Christmas together where people live in different counties, and to some extent for people to meet up and socialise with friends.

Speaking on Friday, Mr Martin said people will not be “going on the lash” or to Christmas parties, when the country emerges from lockdown next month.

The plan to exit Level 5 was still being worked out, and the Government would give people notice of what restrictions would be in place so they can make preparations, he said.

“The fact that we are doing well gives us flexibility … I want a meaningful Christmas, we can’t be at Level 5 forever,” he told RTÉ’s News at One.

“We’re all on trust here. We’ve learned from Level 2, what worked and what didn’t work. People won’t be going on the lash, to Christmas parties,” he said. “It will not be the same Christmas as last year,” he said.

Mr Martin said he expected churches would be open for religious services on Christmas week. He also said he would prefer for lockdown measures to be lifted nationally, rather than at different times on a regional basis.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will consider what level of easing of limits on family and social gatherings could be permitted over the holiday period.

One Government source said the timing of any decision to relax limits on cross-county travel and household visits, or family gatherings was still uncertain. Officials would also look at further rolling back of limits around religious services and outdoor gatherings.

Another source cautioned that while a “number of options” were being considered for the Christmas period, the decision would ultimately be taken in the last week of November.

“The lower we can get the case numbers, R-rate, hospitalisations, the more flexibility the Government will have. We’ve another three weeks to go and the trend is positive,” they said.

Announcing the six-week national lockdown on October 19th, Mr Martin appealed to people to pull together in order to suppress the spread of the coronavirus, to allow the country “to celebrate Christmas in a meaningful way.”

The extent to which current measures will be eased from the start of December will depend on Nphet’s modelling on the virus at the end of this month, sources said.

It is expected that restaurants and pubs that serve food will be permitted to reopen, however officials have signalled drink-only pubs may still be limited to takeaway services only.

Retaining current restrictions for the so-called “wet pubs” is likely to be strongly opposed by the vintners lobby, who have said not allowing all pubs to reopen for the traditionally busy Christmas period will force many out of business.

Speaking on Thursday, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan cautioned that it was “too early” for people to be making plans for the Christmas season.

Large social gatherings involving alcohol and other “normal” Christmas activities, such as office parties and big family get-togethers, “are not going to be possible”, he said.

Dr Holohan also said Irish people living overseas should not plan to travel home this Christmas, due to the risk of importing Covid-19 cases into the country.

“Travel that would normally happen at Christmas would have to be regarded as non-essential this Christmas,” he said.

Similarly, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said people intending to come home from abroad for Christmas should not to book flights “at the moment,” due to the uncertainty.