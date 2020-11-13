Alan Browne the latest Ireland player to test positive for coronavirus

The FAI says that there are no ‘close contacts’ as Stephen Kenny’s squad takes another hit

Republic of Ireland’s Alan Browne played the full 90 minutes against England on Thursday night. Photograph: Inpho

Republic of Ireland’s Alan Browne played the full 90 minutes against England on Thursday night. Photograph: Inpho

 

Preston midfielder Alan Browne has become the latest member of the Republic of Ireland squad to test positive for coronavirus. In a brief statement on Friday morning, the FAI said that the player had been isolated from the rest of the group and that the HSE and Uefa had been informed. The association says that there are no ‘close contacts’.

The 25 year-old played all 90 minutes of the 3-0 defeat by England on Thursday and would, if available, be expected to feature in one or both of the forthcoming Nations League games against Wales and Bulgaria.

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny lost two players in the immediate run up to the game at Wembley with James McCarthy withdrawing from the squad for family reasons and Seamus Coleman forced out by the recurrence of a thigh strain.

After the game, Kenny said that the Everton defender would miss both of the Nations League games and that McCarthy’s involvement depended on how his family situation evolved with the manager saying only that the midfielder, whose birthday it was on Thursday, had received “some bad news”.

The squad was already depleted with David McGoldrick having announced his retirement from international football the day it was named, Aaron Connolly injured in training and Callum Robinson testing positive for Covid-19 earlier in the week.

Ireland play Wales in Cardiff on Sunday and Bulgaria back in Dublin next Wednesday. Kenny’s side is under some pressure to win at least one of the games in order to avoid possible relegation in the Nations League and a third seeding in the draw for next year’s World Cup qualifiers.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.