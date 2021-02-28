Taoiseach leads tributes to ‘giant of broadcasting’ Mike Burns

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has paid tribute to former RTÉ journalist Mike Burns who has died aged 84.

In a tweet on Saturday night, Mr Martin described Burns as “a giant of broadcasting”. “His analysis of The Troubles and work on UK-Irish relations made a real difference that will endure,” said Mr Martin.

Burns spent the majority of his career at RTÉ, becoming head of news and later its London Editor.

Very saddened to hear of the passing of Mike Burns, a giant of broadcasting.

Kind and courteous, his pioneering RTE shows like This Week and the News at One left a lasting legacy.

In 2004, he received an MBE for services to UK-Irish relations.

RTÉ’s managing director of news and current affairs Jon Williams said he was hugely saddened by Burns’s death, referring to him as “one of the greatest generation” at RTÉ. “He transformed RTÉ’s journalism,” he tweeted.

UTV Political Editor Ken Reid said Burns was “a brilliant RTÉ London Editor. He had unsurpassed Westminster contacts and opened many an important door for me. He became a firm family friend, always in good form. A legend. RIP.”