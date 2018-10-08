Storm Callum could be on the way after balmy mid week weather

Stormy weather and high seas could be on the way as a storm crosses the Atlantic.

Heavy rain and gale-force winds are forecast for Thursday night into Friday morning across the country.

The west and north-west coasts will bear the brunt of the bad weather which if it makes landfall in Ireland would be called Storm Callum, according to the storm naming system for this year.

Met Éireann forecaster Matthew Martin said it may issue weather alerts closer to the time, but at present the track of the storm is uncertain.

It is likely to hit Newfoundland on Tuesday or Wednesday and then cross the Atlantic.

He said at the very least it will be wet and windy on Thursday night into Friday morning, but wind speeds could be very high if the storm makes landfall in Ireland.

However, he also said the stormy weather, if it arrives, will be shortlived and will pass to the north of the country leaving unsettled weather in its wake.

In the meantime, the forecast for the next few days is for a shortlived Indian summer with temperatures reaching a balmy 20 degrees by Wednesday.

Tuesday will be a mild day with temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees except in north Connacht and west Ulster where rain will pass northwards in the afternoon.

Wednesday will see the best of the sunshine before Thursday brings a drop in temperature and winds getting progressively stronger.